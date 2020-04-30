WEBINAR SIGN UP: Join Business Insider reporters for a Q&A about unemployment benefits Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Nick Oxford/Reuters People wait on line to file for unemployment in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020.

Business Insider invites you to a free, live webinar answering questions about US unemployment benefits in the current climate.

The Q&A event will take place at 1 p.m. E.T. on Friday, May 1, in Zoom’s webinar format.

Sign up for the webinar here.

Submit emailed questions ahead of time to [email protected]

More than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in just five weeks as the coronavirus crisis ravages the US economy. That dwarfs the 665,000 jobless claims during the worst week of the Great Recession in March 2009.

Under the massive emergency relief package called the CARES Act, the joint federal-state unemployment insurance program has been expanded. In short, more Americans will qualify for benefits and the federal government will pay more money for an extended period of time.

If you’re navigating unemployment benefits for the first time – as many millions likely are – you probably have some questions. Who qualifies for unemployment? Where do I apply? How much money will I get and how often will I be paid? Are my benefits taxable?

To answer these questions and more, Business Insider is inviting you to a free, live webinar. The Q&A event will take place at 1 p.m. E.T. on Friday, May 1, in Zoom’s webinar format. It will be limited to 100 attendees, but we will be recording the Q&A and sharing clips later.

The conversation will be hosted by Tanza Loudenback, personal finance correspondent at Business Insider, and Joseph Zeballos-Roig, economic policy reporter at Markets Insider.

Submit emailed questions ahead of time to [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.