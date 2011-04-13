Everything That Makes You A Great Entrepreneur Also Makes You A Crappy Manager

Photo: DJOtakuviaFlickr

Entrepreneurs are defined by a number of qualities. They have an aggressive desire to get things done (i.e. they’re impatient). They constantly generate ideas (which means they lack focus). They also think quickly, and can make snap decisions about their businesses.Here’s the problem: those skills don’t translate well into management. And when you’re growing a business, management is inevitable.



Jay Goltz writes in The New York Times, “[Entrepreneurs] are better doers than teachers,” but many “get stuck working in their businesses rather than on their businesses.”

“The same impatience that keeps things moving can also intimidate employees and keep them on edge,” he writes. “The lack of focus generates lots of new ideas but throws people off as they try to execute the latest new idea. And of course, not all of the ideas work. Being able to think fast on your feet is essential for the entrepreneur, but not everyone can keep up. Things that seem obvious or come as second nature to the owner are not always obvious to everyone else.”

So what’s an entrepreneur to do?

Hire people to manage who are actually good at it; you’ll be happier making the bigger business decisions anyway.

