Everything That Is Holding Mitt Romney Back In The GOP Race

The $250 million dollar candidate has been dodging criticism for his big business background all campaign long.

The former Bain Capital CEO has been blasted for his company's track record and the multi-million dollar salary he earned while working there. And news of his 14 per cent tax rate didn't help to put out any fires.

The public, however, seems to be split on what to make of Romney's corporate history. Romney has seen his unfavorability rating rise to 49 per cent this month, according to a new ABC-Washington Post poll. And according to Gallup, only 30 per cent of Americans are satisfied with the influence of businesses -- an all-time low.

But a recent Rasmussen poll suggests that it might not be all bad. 59 per cent of likely GOP primary voters feel that Romney's business experience is primarily a reason to vote for him. Only 20 per cent say otherwise.