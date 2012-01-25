Everything That Is Holding Mitt Romney Back In The GOP Race

Newt Gingrich’s win in South Carolina dealt the Mitt Romney a sizeable blow last week.
With polls suggesting a close race in Florida, Gingrich doesn’t seem like he’ll be letting up his assault any time soon.
And so far Romney has not been able to shake off these attacks. So unless Romney steps up his game, and quick, the Newt-mentum just might end up overtaking him.
The $250 million dollar candidate has been dodging criticism for his big business background all campaign long.
The former Bain Capital CEO has been blasted for his company's track record and the multi-million dollar salary he earned while working there. And news of his 14 per cent tax rate didn't help to put out any fires.
The public, however, seems to be split on what to make of Romney's corporate history. Romney has seen his unfavorability rating rise to 49 per cent this month, according to a new ABC-Washington Post poll. And according to Gallup, only 30 per cent of Americans are satisfied with the influence of businesses -- an all-time low.
But a recent Rasmussen poll suggests that it might not be all bad. 59 per cent of likely GOP primary voters feel that Romney's business experience is primarily a reason to vote for him. Only 20 per cent say otherwise.
Mitt Romney's moderate label has been the monkey on his back, and he just can't shake it off. Social conservatives have chosen to support Rick Perry, Michelle Bachman, Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, and Rick Santorum, all before Romney.
While an ABC-Washington Post poll says 58 per cent of Republicans find Romney to be favourable, 55 per cent find Gingrich to be the same. And considering the former House Speaker has momentum coming out of South Carolina and the more conservative track record, Romney could see his approval rating start to decrease.
By now, it appears that Mitt Romney has more flip-flops in his closet than the entire cast of Jersey Shore. Throughout most of the campaign, the former Massachusetts governor has been routinely grilled for his shifting stances on a number of issues, including health care and abortion, which have been damaging to his campaign.
In last week's South Carolina presidential debates, former Pennsylvania governor Rick Santorum managed to lure Romney into a well-executed trap, forcing Romney to defend his seemingly inconsistent stance on voting rights for criminals.
In defence, Romney has largely blamed the Democratic Massachusetts legislature during his time as governor, though it has done little to slow the frequency of attacks.
