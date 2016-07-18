Tesla has big, big plans for the next 4 years

Elon Musk's giant battery factory in Nevada is absolutely key to Tesla's future because it will help the company cut the cost of its batteries.

The Gigafactory, which is some 5.5 million square feet, will help the company dramatically cut the cost of its batteries by 'using economies of scale, innovative manufacturing, reduction of waste, and the simple optimization of locating most manufacturing process under one roof.'

Tesla estimates the factory will help it reduce the cost of its batteries by as much as 30% once it is fully operational in 2020.

In fact, Tesla said it will create more battery cells at the Gigafactory than all of the lithium-ion battery makers combined in 2013.