What Ray Dalio Could Do With His Massive Fortune

In the last few years, Ray Dalio’s hedge fund Bridgewater Associates has catapulted to stardom, and it’s because, quite frankly, he’s amazing at what he does.



In 2011, Dalio’s Pure Alpha fund returned a staggering 16%, while many famous hedge funds were hit by double digit losses.

From Bridgewater’s huge returns during 2010-11, Dalio was able to bring home about $7 billion over the two years. And now, he’s the 34th wealthiest person in the US, according to Forbes, with a net worth of approximately $10 billion.

It’s quite a lot of money, so we thought we’d come up with some comparisons (and do a little imaginary shopping) so we could visualise how much Ray Dalio’s fortune means in real terms.

