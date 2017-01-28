Everything you need to know about 'American Gods' -- a TV show that could be bigger than 'Game of Thrones'

Neil Gaiman’s best-selling 2001 novel is about to be your new TV obsession. “American Gods” has been adapted into a Starz series that will premiere in April 2017, and it looks amazing. This star-studded show will be based on the original book but dive deeper into some of the characters — including at least one that didn’t exist in the novel. Here’s everything we know so far. WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.