Here's everything leaving Netflix in December that you need to watch

The holiday season is a time to spread love to all, but sadly, in December, you’ll have to do it without the help of these movies.

The latest batch leaving Netflix includes “Batman Begins,” “The Great Escape,” “Labyrinth,” and “Silence of the Lambs.”

Below are the rest. We’ve bolded some we think you should watch one more time.

Leaving 12/1/15

“All About Eve”

“Batman Begins”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Brian’s Song” (1971)

“Brian’s Song” (2001)

“The Brothers Grimm” (2005)

“The Burbs”

“Cop Land”

“Damien: Omen II”

“The Dark Crystal”

“Employee of the Month”

“Forces of Nature”

“Get Low”

“The Great Escape”

“The High and the Mighty”

“The Hustler”

“Insomnia”

“Juice”

“K-19: The Widowmaker”

“Labyrinth”

“Last Night”

“Left Behind II: Tribulation Force”

“Modern Problems”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Necessary Roughness”

“The Omen”

“Omen III: The Final Conflict”

“The Paw Project”

“The Pink Panther 2”

“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly”

“R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It”

“Shrink”

“Silence of the Lambs”

“Soapdish”

“Trek Nation”

“Two Can Play That Game”

Leaving 12/4/15

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Road Rally”

Leaving 12/6/15

“360”

“The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure”

Leaving 12/9/15

“C.O.G.”

Leaving 12/10/15

“Ultimate Spider-Man: Season 2”

Leaving 12/11/15

“The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Season 2”

“Rescue Me” (Seasons 1-7)

Leaving 12/12/15

“Why Did I Get Married?”

Leaving 12/13/15

“How to Build a Better Boy”)

“Thor & Loki: Blood Brothers”

Leaving 12/15/15

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

Leaving 12/17/15

“Underclassman”

Leaving 12/21/15

“Red Hook Summer”



Leaving 12/24/15

“Una Noche”

Leaving 12/30/15

“Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony”

