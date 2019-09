Amazing. Once again, everything is green, basically, except the dollar and the yen, the two safety currencies. What a flop that Goldman Sachs correction turned out to be. And, after Goldman (presumably) knocks the cover off the ball at 8:00 things, will could head even higher.



