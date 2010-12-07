Everything Is Rallying, As Controversial Irish Budget Is Cleared For Passage

All eyes turn to Ireland starting at around 10:45 ET today, when the very austere austerity budget is unveiled. The latest thinking is that it’s going to pass — it’s voted on almost right away — which should push off instant crisis for a little bit.



The euro is higher (as are other markets), though it’s pulled back a bit in the last several minutes.

