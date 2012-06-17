Everything Is Rallying After Strong Data Out Of Europe

Photo: scjody via Flickr

A good start to the new month, econ-wise.PMI numbers across the Eurozone have modestly exceeded expectations.



German unemployment unexpectedly dipped.

The effect: Risk on.

US futures are up, and most European stock markets are higher as well. Once again, tension in Egypt is being totally ignored, as even oil is slipping somewhat..

