Everything Is Heading Lower

The intense volatility of the past several days looks set to continue.



Gold is holding steady-to-lower after the Bank of Thailand said it would not being purchasing tons of gold like India recently did.

Oil is heading down as well, dropping below $80.

One reason today could be quiet is that investors are frozen, waiting for the big unemployment report coming out tomorrow. That’s expected to hit 9.9%, up from 9.8%.

Futures are still pointing down, but again, that could reverse in a manner of minutes.

