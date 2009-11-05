Everything Is Heading Lower

The intense volatility of the past several days looks set to continue.
Gold is holding steady-to-lower after the Bank of Thailand said it would not being purchasing tons of gold like India recently did.
Oil is heading down as well, dropping below $80.
One reason today could be quiet is that investors are frozen, waiting for the big unemployment report coming out tomorrow. That’s expected to hit 9.9%, up from 9.8%.
Futures are still pointing down, but again, that could reverse in a manner of minutes.
