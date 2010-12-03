Everything Is Exploding Higher Right Now

Crazy, crazy morning.



Right now everything is surging, with the S&P up .75% to 1214, which is a number that’s really close to brand new highs. November slump almost completely gone.

Things were already looking pretty good, as the euro jitters disappeared post-Trichet, and then a good October pending home sales number just sent markets into overdrive again.

Check out the wack chart in the euro

