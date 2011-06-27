As Hunch co-founder Chris Dixon points out, people on popular news aggregator Hacker News like to call almost everything a “ponzi scheme”.
A ponzi scheme is a more specific thing than a scam. It’s an investment scam where the money from later investors is used to pay earlier investors.
Not everything is a ponzi scheme, guys.
