As Hunch co-founder Chris Dixon points out, people on popular news aggregator Hacker News like to call almost everything a “ponzi scheme”.



A ponzi scheme is a more specific thing than a scam. It’s an investment scam where the money from later investors is used to pay earlier investors.

Not everything is a ponzi scheme, guys.

