Photo: Michael Seto
Startup 2011 was jam-packed with NYC tech leaders, awesome startups, and insightful advice about building businesses.Everyone from Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson to NYC’s Chief Digital Officer Rachel Sterne attended.
We scoured through 1,000 photos and 9 hours of video to bring you the best sound bites and pictures from the event.
Here’s everything important from Startup 2011 in 30 seconds >>
Note: all photos were taken by Michael Seto.
Special thanks to Todd Stone for scrolling through hours of video to find great quotes.
Business Insider's Editor in Chief Henry Blodget led discussions with NYC's Chief Digital Officer Rachel Sterne, FCC's Julius Genachowski, Ning's Gina Bianchini, EDventure's Esther Dyson, and Gilt Groupe's Kevin Ryan.
Julie Hansen, President of Business Insider, introduced the 8 startup finalists, AfterSteps, Grovo Learning, Honestly Now, ShinyAds, Quartzy, LetsGiftIt, Scayl, and UberTags.
Jonathan Teo of General Catalyst Partners looked happy with the companies he saw present, but the judges had some questions for the founders...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.