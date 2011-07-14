Everything Goes Boom After Bernanke's Vague Hint Of More QE

Photo: AP

The market loves any mention of stimulus, that’s for sure.One comment in Bernanke’s Congressional testimony about how the Fed could be prepared to act if things don’t go right has things surging to the moon.



The Dow is up 121.

NASDAQ is up 25.

Gold is busting out to new record.

And get this, despite the RISK ON move, Treasuries are surging, which might make sense if you think that more bond buying leads to higher Treasuries (which is logical, except that it didn’t happen at all during QE2, because that policy was seen as inflation).

The Bernanke Put is back on.

