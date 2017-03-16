This surreal video game lets you play as everything, from animals to planets to galaxies and beyond

We probably don’t have to tell you that video games can be tremendously weird. After all, “Super Mario” is essentially a surrealist acid trip starring a plumber named Mario.

But a new game, named “Everything,” takes the entire medium to new levels of weirdness. Pretty much any screenshot of the game’s new 10-minute trailer looks bizarre.

Like this one:

And this one:

And even this one:

The idea with “Everything” is simple: You can play as literally anything in the world, from single-cell organisms to hot-air balloons.

What’s the goal? Who knows. Is there a goal? That’s not actually clear. The game is from David O’Reilly, the man behind the game in the movie “Her.”

O’Reilly describes “Everything” as such:

“‘Everything’ is an interactive experience where everything you see is a thing you can be, from animals to planets to galaxies and beyond. Travel between outer and inner space, and explore a vast, interconnected universe of things without enforced goals, scores, or tasks to complete. ‘Everything’ is a procedural, AI-driven simulation of the systems of nature, seen from the points of view of everything in the Universe.”

If it sounds like a deep, philosophical dive into the nature of being, that’s because it is exactly that. Moreover, it’s narrated by British philosopher Alan Watts. The game’s narrator drives the latest trailer for the game as well — and it’s a must-see, for anyone, regardless of your interest in video games.

Check it out right here:

“Everything” arrives on the PlayStation 4 on March 21, and heads to the PC via Steam on April 21.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.