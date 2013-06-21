Everything Facebook Has Copied In The Last Few Years

Facebook announced new video sharing features to Instagram today.



The concept is very similar to what’s probably the most popular video app today, Vine, which is made by rival social network Twitter.

But this is hardly the first time Facebook has blatantly copied another popular product. In many cases, Facebook’s attempts to copy a competitor have bombed. (Does anyone actually use Poke instead of Snapchat? Didn’t think so.)

Here’s a quick list of apps and services Facebook has tried to copy over the years:

Foursquare (Facebook Places)

Instagram (Before Facebook bought Instagram, it was working on its own app called camera that was eventually released.)

Twitter hashtags (Now you can organise your Facebook posts with hashtags.)

Vine (Video in Instagram)

Snapchat (Poke)

Are we missing anything?

