Mobile Phone Company Uses Really Horrible Method For Laying Off Workers

Photo: Flickr via Video4net

Layoffs are never easy, but there are good and bad ways to break the news to employees that you’re letting them go.One piece of advice: don’t do what UK mobile phone company Everything Everywhere did.



The Telegraph:

Up to 1,200 middle managers and back office staff who could lose their jobs by the end of the Christmas holidays were shown a red light and told they were “at risk”. Other staff saw the light go yellow, which meant they must re-apply for their existing job. Some 30pc of these roles face the axe under current proposals.

Not only was this totally impersonal, it gets worse:

The presentations were made in public in front of between 30-60 colleagues. Some employees are thought to have had no idea that their jobs were at risk before the humiliating public meeting. One employee said: “Some of the people got up and walked straight out of the room, others sat there crying, others were absolutely dumbstruck.”

Astoundingly horrible.

(via @leanblog)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.