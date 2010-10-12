Mobile Phone Company Uses Really Horrible Method For Laying Off Workers

Photo: Flickr via Video4net
Layoffs are never easy, but there are good and bad ways to break the news to employees that you’re letting them go.One piece of advice: don’t do what UK mobile phone company Everything Everywhere did.
Up to 1,200 middle managers and back office staff who could lose their jobs by the end of the Christmas holidays were shown a red light and told they were “at risk”. Other staff saw the light go yellow, which meant they must re-apply for their existing job. Some 30pc of these roles face the axe under current proposals.
Not only was this totally impersonal, it gets worse:
The presentations were made in public in front of between 30-60 colleagues. Some employees are thought to have had no idea that their jobs were at risk before the humiliating public meeting. One employee said: “Some of the people got up and walked straight out of the room, others sat there crying, others were absolutely dumbstruck.”
Astoundingly horrible.
