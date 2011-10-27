Everything Euro Spikes After Germany Approves EFSF Leveraging

The euro and European markets spiked across the board after the German Bundestag approved a plan to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility.



That approval was expected, and the euro has since fallen off a bit.

This has brought the euro up to a six-week high against the dollar, according to DJ. The DAX is up nearly 1% on the day.

Check out the euro:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.