Everything Euro Spikes After Germany Approves EFSF Leveraging

Simone Foxman

The euro and European markets spiked across the board after the German Bundestag approved a plan to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility.

That approval was expected, and the euro has since fallen off a bit.

This has brought the euro up to a six-week high against the dollar, according to DJ. The DAX is up nearly 1% on the day.

Check out the euro:

