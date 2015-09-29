Here's what's coming to Netflix in October

Netflix ‘Beasts of No Nation.’

There’s a whole lot of great stuff coming to Netflix in October, from the company’s first attempt at an Oscar nomination (“Beasts of No Nation”), to some modern classics, and fun horror movie.

So let’s not waste any time and get into it.

TV

“The Vampire Diaries (Season 6) – Available 10/2

Trapped in adolescent bodies, feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of ￼captivating teenager Elena. Get caught up on seasons 1-6.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (Season 4) – Available 10/6

This twisted Emmy-winning drama plays upon the power of supernatural fears and everyday horrors, exploring humankind’s unsettling capacity for evil. Get caught up with seasons 1-4.

Movies

“Boogie Nights” – Available 10/1

A well-endowed busboy is taken in by a tight-knit group of 1970s porn actors and transforms ￼himself into skin flick celebrity Dirk Diggler.

“Beasts of No Nation” – Available 10/16

￼When civil war tears his family apart, a young West African boy is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transform into a child soldier. Read our review of the movie.

Here’s the full list of new October titles:

Available 10/1

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“About Alex”

“Alexander: Theatrical Cut”

“American Pie”

“Batman Begins”

“Boogie Nights”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Curse of Chucky”

“Dark Was the Night”

“Glass Chin”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“On the Town”

“Pal Joey”

“Pepe”

“Pressure”

“Reasonable Doubt”

“Richard Pryor: Icon”

“Robin Williams Remembered – A Pioneers of Television Special”

“Some Came Running”

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Devil at 4 O’Clock”

“White Rabbit”

“Wild Horses”

Available 10/2/15

“Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“The Vampire Diaries” (Season 6)

Available 10/6/15

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (Season 4)

“Last Man Standing: (Season 4)

“The Flash” (Season 1)

Available 10/8/15

“American Heist”

Available 10/9/15

“The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Winter on Fire” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 10/11/15

“Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me”

Available 10/12/15

“Jane the Virgin” (Season 1)

Available 10/14/15

“Lazarus” (2015)

Available 10/16/15

“All Hail King Julien” – Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Beasts of No Nation” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Circle” (NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE)

“Some Assembly Required” – Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 10/18/15

“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints”

“s” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 10/22/15

“Results”

Available 10/27/15

“August: Osage County”

Available 10/29/15

“Return to Sender”

Available 10/30/15

“Popples” – Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.