Here's Everything Apple Will Unveil This Year

Last year was full of Apple product announcements, with two new iPhones and the announcement of the Apple Watch.
But the company never slows down.
The Apple Watch is expected to come out this spring, probably in March. We've seen photos and demos, but we still don't know what it will be like to use on a day-to-day basis.
Here's what a game on the Apple Watch might look like. The Apple Watch's battery will reportedly sustain 2.5-4 hours of active use.
The Apple Watch will force the company to redesign its stores. Maybe we'll see wooden showcases like this one.
Apple is expected to launch a super-sized iPad this year. People are calling it the 'iPad Pro' or 'iPad Plus.'
The iPad Mini 4 will probably come out this fall. It should have a faster processor and a better camera.
The iPhone 6S will probably add new features, but Apple will wait on major design changes until the iPhone 7.
There are also rumours Apple will launch a 4-inch 'iPhone 6 Mini.' It would be the same size as the iPhone 5 and earlier models.
Apple will probably unveil a new version of OS X this year. The last two have been named after natural landmarks in California: Mavericks and Yosemite. We're hoping for Shasta, after the volcano.
The MacBook Air is expected to get Apple's Retina display and may ditch its MagSafe port for a USB Type-C port.
The 27-inch iMac got an incredible 5K display last year. This year Apple could give the 21.5-inch model a 5K Retina display too.
This year will be huge for Apple and WiFi-enabled devices. HomeKit in iOS 8 lets you manage stuff like your thermostat and appliances, and we're expecting to see more of that integration this year.
Apple Pay rolled out late last year, but expect more apps, companies and services to take advantage of the new platform that makes payments simple and secure.
After last year's billion-dollar purchase of Beats, iTunes is expected to gain a new Beats Music subscription service.
