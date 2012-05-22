Here's Everything Apple Will Announce In Less Than A Month

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 11. And we’re expecting a slew of new product and software announcements, ranging from redesigned MacBooks to new features for the iPhone and iPad.



With luck, there will be a surprise or two as well.

So what does Apple have planned for next month? We took a look at the latest reports and rumours. Here’s what’s on the way.

