All The Cool Stuff Apple Announced Today

Apple held its annual WWDC developers conference today.

The company announced new products, features, and a drastically redesigned iPhone and iPad operating system called iOS 7.

Here’s a quick round up of everything you missed.

First up, Apple unveiled its latest operating system for Mac computers, OS X Mavericks. Look for the operating system to launch this fall.

Mavericks brings a ton of new features to the desktop.

OS X Maverick's highlights include, Apple Maps for the desktop, a new version of Safari, a revamped notification centre with quick reply, and a brand new calendar app.

You can read iBooks on your desktop too.

Next, Apple unveiled a new set of MacBook Airs starting at $999.

The 11-inch MacBook Air now gets 9 hours of battery life and the 13-inch will get 12 hours.

The new processors offer up to 40% better graphics performance. There's also a faster Wi-Fi chip.

Apple also radically redesigned its Mac Pro desktop computer.

The Mac Pro is beautifully designed and double the speed of the previous version. It will be available later this year. Apple will assemble the machine in the US.

Apple's Google Docs challenger is called iWork for iCloud. It's a new app that lets you create documents in your browser on Mac and PC.

iOS 7 was the most exciting news. It completely changes the way you will interact with your iPhone and iPad.

The control centre lets you swipe up from the bottom of the device to get to settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

All apps will have full multitasking. The system is smart enough to let your apps run in the background without killing your battery.

AirDrop is a new feature that will let you share files between other iPhones and iPads over Wi-Fi.

The new camera lets you switch modes easier and has some Instagram-like filters built in.

Siri is more useful. You can even change it to a male voice.

You can search for apps based on age range or popularity in your current location. Apps will also update in the background.

FaceTime Audio lets you make phone calls over Wi-Fi, like Skype.

Apple has added new security features that disable your iPhone if its lost or stolen. There's no way for the phone to be reactivated without your AppleID.

Apple redesigned its Time Capsule and Airport Extreme wireless routers to get you faster Internet at home.

iTunes Radio is finally here.

The free radio service is built right into your music app and will build custom stations based on artists and songs you like.

Finally, for drivers, Apple unveiled iOS in the Car. iOS in the car lets you access Siri, Maps, Messages, and other features on your in-dash screen.

Honda, Mercedes, Nissan, Ferrari, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai, Volvo, Jaguar, and other manufacturers are on board.

That's it...stay tuned for more Apple news coming your way. In the meantime, check this out...

