All The Cool Stuff Apple Announced Today

Apple held its annual WWDC developers conference today.
The company announced new products, features, and a drastically redesigned iPhone and iPad operating system called iOS 7.
Here’s a quick round up of everything you missed.
First up, Apple unveiled its latest operating system for Mac computers, OS X Mavericks. Look for the operating system to launch this fall.
OS X Maverick's highlights include, Apple Maps for the desktop, a new version of Safari, a revamped notification centre with quick reply, and a brand new calendar app.
The Mac Pro is beautifully designed and double the speed of the previous version. It will be available later this year. Apple will assemble the machine in the US.
Apple's Google Docs challenger is called iWork for iCloud. It's a new app that lets you create documents in your browser on Mac and PC.
iOS 7 was the most exciting news. It completely changes the way you will interact with your iPhone and iPad.
The control centre lets you swipe up from the bottom of the device to get to settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
All apps will have full multitasking. The system is smart enough to let your apps run in the background without killing your battery.
You can search for apps based on age range or popularity in your current location. Apps will also update in the background.
Apple has added new security features that disable your iPhone if its lost or stolen. There's no way for the phone to be reactivated without your AppleID.
Apple redesigned its Time Capsule and Airport Extreme wireless routers to get you faster Internet at home.
The free radio service is built right into your music app and will build custom stations based on artists and songs you like.
Finally, for drivers, Apple unveiled iOS in the Car. iOS in the car lets you access Siri, Maps, Messages, and other features on your in-dash screen.
Honda, Mercedes, Nissan, Ferrari, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai, Volvo, Jaguar, and other manufacturers are on board.
