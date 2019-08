If you want to get caught up on all things Apple, but don’t have an hour and twenty minutes to watch the livestream, here’s everything they announced today.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.