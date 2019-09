The Economist has an excellent interactive primer on the PIIGS and their problems. You can see details about each nation’s deficits, debt, (lack of) competitiveness, and other variables.



Use it to engage in some healthy Schadenfreude…

Check out the Economist’s PIIGS guide here >



