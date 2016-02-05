Almost everything about Microsoft's rumoured 'last Lumia' smartphone has leaked

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella holds a Lumia handset.

Almost everything about the rumoured Lumia 650 has leaked, including press renders of the device, hardware specifications, and the price.

The 650 is expected to be the last Lumia-branded device that Microsoft makes. The Lumia name came from Nokia, which Microsoft acquired for $7.2 billion (£5 billion) in 2013.

Details about the hardware of the Lumia 650 leaked when a British phone retailer, Mobile Fun, posted the phone onto its website by accident. The listing has since been removed.

A similar thing happened in Germany when O2 posted the phone onto its website before removing it.

Here are the reported specs:

5-inch 720p screen.

8GB of internal storage, expandable via MicroSD.

1GB of RAM.

2,000mAh battery.

Windows 10 Mobile.

The specs are mid-market and the price of the Lumia 650 — £199 ($290) in the UK, according to the MobileFun.co.uk listing — reflects that.

Microsoft currently sells the Lumia 640 which has similar hardware and a SIM-free price of £115 ($170), according to Microsoft’s website. The 650 would replace the 640 just as it replaced the 630.

Evan Blass, who runs the @evleaks Twitter account, tweeted a photo of a press render that could be used to promote the 650.

Microsoft Lumia 650 — the last Lumia, it’s been said — press shot. pic.twitter.com/n4HdOAYOMK

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 3, 2016

A new set of press renders, shared by Microsoft blog WinFuture.de, show the device from different angles.

If the new leaked photos are genuine, the Lumia 650 will have metallic sides and a Microsoft logo on the top bezel.

Microsoft is expected to retire the Lumia name in favour of Surface, which is also used on the line of tablets and laptops. Microsoft sold just 4.5 million Lumia devices in the three months leading up to January while Apple sold 75 million iPhones.

According to Benedict Evans, an analyst at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, the Lumia line has sold just 110 million handsets in its entire lifetime. Apple and Android-based smartphones have shipped around 4.5 billion.

