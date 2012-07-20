US

Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 5 In 90 Seconds

Steve Kovach

Can you believe we’re just three months away from the iPhone 5? It feels like it was just yesterday when we read our first iPhone 5 rumour.

Now, there are countless iPhone 5 rumours and reports circulating around the web. 

Find out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 in just 90 seconds below:

Produced By William Wei

Everything You Need To Know From Our Massive Report On The Secret Lives Of Teenagers Online

How To Set Up Custom Ringtones On Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.