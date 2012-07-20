Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 5 In 90 Seconds

Can you believe we’re just three months away from the iPhone 5? It feels like it was just yesterday when we read our first iPhone 5 rumour.



Now, there are countless iPhone 5 rumours and reports circulating around the web.

Find out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 in just 90 seconds below:

Produced By William Wei

