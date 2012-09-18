Everything About Apple's iMessage Drives Me Insane

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
iMessage went down again today. Yes, again.
Beyond annoying.
Because I’m too upset about iMessage’s general suckiness to write a full coherent post about it, I’m just going to type out my grievances for you here in order of severity:
- Whenever an iMessage fails to send, it doesn’t always send as a regular text message automatically. There’s no alert to tell me something went wrong, so I often don’t realise my message never went through.
- If I get frustrated with iMessage and switch it off in settings, I miss messages from my friends who still use iMessage because the system isn’t smart enough to realise I turned it off.
- I test a lot of different phones, so there are times when I don’t use my iPhone for a month or more at a time. iMessage isn’t smart enough to know I’m no longer using an iPhone. So whenever I go back to my iPhone, I have several missed messages and I feel lame for leaving people hanging.
- iMessage also ties into the iPad and the new chat app called Messages on the Mac. That means whenever someone sends me an iMessage I get it on my iPad, Mac, and iPhone. If I read the message on one device, it still sits there unread on the others and doesn’t disappear until I read it again.
- You can’t block people on iMessage like you can with normal texting.
- And what’s the point of iMessage nowadays? Most carrier plans give you unlimited texting by default. Easy.
- In short, I see zero advantages to using iMessage over normal texting.
So why do I use iMessage if it stinks so much?
Well, because it’s turned on by default. And a lot of my friends and family members have iPhones that have iMessage turned on by default. So we’re all kind of stuck in this death-loop of missed messages. And there’s next to nothing I can do about it.
