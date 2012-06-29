Everything You Need To Know About Google's Brand New Gadgets

Google unveiled three new gadgets during its Google I/o keynote yesterday: a tablet called the Nexus 7, a home entertainment platform called the Nexus Q, and computerized glasses called Google Glass.



Watch our video below to find out everything you need to know about these three Google gadgets and what they mean to the company and its future:



