Everything About Aaron Rodgers’ New Record Label Looks Lame

Aaron Rodgers is a boss.



His beard is top notch. His championship belt celebration is awesome. And he’s the best player on the team that just won the Super Bowl.

So we’re willing to give his new record label the benefit of the doubt.

But it doesn’t look promising.

The label is called Suspended Sunrise Recordings.

The first band he signed is called The Make. And their first single is titled “Get It”.

Their first video was shot in a bowling alley and apparently both Aaron Rodgers and a bunch of professional dancers will appear in it.

More from KRCRTV (more legit than it sounds) in California:

“‘We have dancers that just got off the Usher tour,’ said [choreographer] Blakely. ‘We have one dancer that just got off Justin Bieber tour. We have another guy who was hired by Michael Jackson to be on the ‘This Is It’ tour. All the dancers are working and are very professional.'”

Also:

“The bass player for the rock band Sugar Ray is directing the video.”

Usher, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, the bass player from Sugar Ray?

Aaron Rodgers should not be sponsoring 14-year-old-girl music. He should be slinging lasers up the seam and gloating like a professional wrestler.

Damn you, the lockout.

Source: KRCRTV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.