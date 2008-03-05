Google Street View Competitor Everyscape Gets $7 Million Funding

Everyscape, a Waltham, MA-based mapping Web site that provides 360 degree street views (think Google Street View), has secured $7 million in Series B venture capital. Dace Ventures led the round, with existing investors Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Draper Fisher New England, Draper Atlantic and LaunchPad Venture Group also participating.



Everyscape currently has street views for 10 U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, and Miami, as well as Beijing. They’ll use the money to add more cities, beef up their sales force and add features to the site.

Everyscape actually uses Google Maps on its site to direct users around cities, but its street images are much crisper, and they allow you to tilt the camera nearly straight up and down — particularly useful for NYC. For comparison, check out Google Street View’s image of SAI headquarters (top) and Everyscape’s (bottom).

