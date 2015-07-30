Everyone's wondering what the people booing Adam Goodes mean when they say he's a 'flog'

Swans star Adam Goodes. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Amid all arguments for and against the relentless booing of Adam Goodes, who yesterday was granted additional leave from the Sydney Swans and will miss this Saturday’s game against Adelaide, one accusation leveled at him has many people scratching their heads.

Advocates of booing the Aboriginal player say it’s not about race, but rather, because he’s a “flog”.

In some ways that’s an even more scathing assessment of Goodes. It’s also an extraordinary insult, carefully hidden in coded language.

Flog is a slang term for “wanker”, itself meaning someone who’s up themself, getting ideas above their station.

It’s believed to be a shortened version of “flogging the log” – a euphemism for masturbating – and Urban Dictionary attributes its origins to the Australian Army, saying another meaning is that it’s a person “full of sh*t”.

The extraordinary thing about this coded attack is that even media commentators seem to think that calling a former Australian of the Year a “flog” is acceptable public discourse.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has called the booing of Goodes “ugly”. As are the reasons used to justify it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.