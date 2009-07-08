Everyone's Waiting For The October Collapse

The market has a reputation for tanking in October, though there’s no obvious reason why that month should stand out as being so bloody.



A theme that we’ve seen discussed more than once is the scary resemblance this year’s stock market bears to last years.

Here’s a look at the S&P 500 between January 1, 2008 and June 6, 2008.

And here’s what we got this year:

You have to admit, the two lines look pretty similar.

Obviously this could be nothing, and the second halves of each year might be totally different. But there does seem to be a lot of chatter about how we’ll ride out a quiet summer, and that when we start focusing again in September/October again, we’ll see just how ugly all this bad housing/credit card/unemployment news really is.

