Big thanks to MSNBC’s Hardball for drawing attention to our chart analysis from Thursday, when a Facebook posting from Scott Brown set the floor for the Dow that day.



Unfortunately, the market crashed through that low yesterday, so from a purely technical point of view…. watch out.

(Thanks to @ivanthek for the image).

Photo: MSNBC, @ivanthek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.