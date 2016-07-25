A 5-year-old girl missing on the Gold Coast has been found

UPDATE, 4.30pm: The girl was found safe and well on Monday afternoon by a member of the public involved in the search. The girl was found at the end of Spall Street in tall grass.

Police are looking for a five-year-old girl who went missing at Nerang on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the police after the girl ran away from home around 4:30pm on Sunday.

The girl, who suffers from a medical condition, “may be at significant risk”.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance with blonde shoulder length hair, blue eyes and is 115cm tall.

She was last seen wearing a dark pink t-shirt with a lady bird emblem on the front, dark blue denim shorts and no foot wear.

Approximately 160 police and SES personnel are currently involved in the search which is centred around Nielsens Road.

Authorites are asking people to call 131 564 if they have information to provide about this incident, or 000 for life threatening information about this incident.

