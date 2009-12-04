Google: Financial Services Advertisers Are Back

Nikesh Arora, Google’s President of Global Sales & Business Development, thinks finance companies will soon be contributing more dollars to web advertising. In fact, everyone and their mum want to move to the web.



“Five years ago people didn’t think search mattered or the web was an interesting place where consumers did things, but today people are coming more and more onto the web and wanting to advertise and engage with the consumers. Search and online advertising has become mainstream.”

Watch the entire CNBC interview here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.