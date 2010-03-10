Everyone's Going Nuts For Lithium

lithium carbonate

The hunt for lithium — green gold, because it’s crucial to hybrid vehicles — is going to be a bigger and bigger story all the time.In January the Miami New Times ran a long, and excellent feature on the hunt for lithium in Bolivia, and now the New York Times is following suit:



In Bolivia, which has almost half of the world’s reserves, the leftist government is building a pilot production plant and is drilling exploratory holes. That Bolivia is a remote, unstable country often hostile to foreign investment has helped spur interest in producing lithium in neighbouring Argentina and Chile, in Australia, and in the United States. Several Canadian and American companies are making claims about future production prospects in Nevada, though few analysts foresee large-scale production from that state.

