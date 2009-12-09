Everyone's Freaking Out About Greece Today

captures the Greece-related headlines that everyone is looking at (especially in Europe).
Bonds:
*GREEK 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BONDS FALL; YIELD RISES TO 5.40%
GREEK-GERMAN 10-YR BOND YIELD SPREAD WIDENS 4 BPS TO 225 BPS
CDS:
5-YEAR GREEK CDS RISES TO 226.8 BPS VS 209 BPS IN NEW YORK CLOSE ON TUESDAY – CMA DATAVISION
Traders:
Greece is getting slaughtered again today, the street basically hits ANY bid they can find.
5-year’s 25-35 bps wider.
make that 50 bps now
no more prices in Greece on screens
