Everyone's Freaking Out About Greece Today

captures the Greece-related headlines that everyone is looking at (especially in Europe).



Bonds:

*GREEK 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BONDS FALL; YIELD RISES TO 5.40%

GREEK-GERMAN 10-YR BOND YIELD SPREAD WIDENS 4 BPS TO 225 BPS

CDS:

5-YEAR GREEK CDS RISES TO 226.8 BPS VS 209 BPS IN NEW YORK CLOSE ON TUESDAY – CMA DATAVISION

Traders:

Greece is getting slaughtered again today, the street basically hits ANY bid they can find.

5-year’s 25-35 bps wider.

make that 50 bps now

no more prices in Greece on screens

