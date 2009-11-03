Everyone's Cancelling Christmas This Year

Good news: You’ll be less likely to have an embarrassing, awkward situation at a company Christmas party this year. That’s because there’s a good chance you won’t be having such a party.



Crain’s: The severity of the recession may have caught some companies by surprise in 2008, but this year reality has sunk in … The lavish celebrations of years past are not making a comeback this year in the city—or anywhere else in the country.

Just 62% of companies nationwide are planning holiday parties this year, down from 77% last year and 90% in 2007, according to a survey by outplacement firm Challenger grey & Christmas. Read the whole thing >

As we said, it’s good news for workers, but bad news for anyone in the hospitality industry. We’re actually a bit surprised its lower than last year, since the mood around this time is clearly far better.

(via Calculated Risk)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.