One Third Of Americans Are Like The Person Who Just Re-Tweeted This Story

Over a third of U.S. Internet users are actively engaging with the news, creating, commenting on, or disseminating news stories, according to a new study from Pew Internet.61% of Americans say they get some of their news online on a given day, compared to just 54% who listen to news on the radio, and a mere 17% who read print versions of national newspapers.

The study shows a large — if predictable — demographic slant in online news consumption and participation. Almost 70% of online users are under the age of 50, and the youngest consumers are the most active. 46% of 18-29 year-olds participate in the creation or dissemination of news online.

Most of these people are merely commenting on stories or posting links on Facebook; only 9% of Internet users say they have authored their own news content. But passively consuming the news without doing anything to shape it will soon be the exception, rather than the rule.

