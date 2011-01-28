Everyone Who Lives In Connecticut Got A Snow Day Today

Photo: Lars Christopher Nottaasen via Flickr

There’s almost two feet of snow out in Connecticut and no trains running into New York City.That means it’s a SNOW DAY!



Everyone who commutes into the city from the MTA’s New Haven line in Connecticut gets to spend the day at home.

Props if you’re one of the commuters who anticipated this and spent the night in a hotel, but to the rest of you –

Enjoy!

From the MTA’s website:

The New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches, remains suspended until further notice.

Today is probably the only time anyone will ever say, thank you Metro North.

