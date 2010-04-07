The Complete Guide To Every Genius Who Got This Ridiculous Rally Completely Wrong

This market is ridiculous.



It only seems to go up, and it’s made brilliant men look like fools.

Names like Stiglitz, Roubini, and El Erian have been humiliated by the bullish market boom, which has seen the DJIA reach heights near the infamous ‘DOW 11000’.

Many of these voices may be the ones in your head, helping you make investment decisions. Be certain they haven’t been wrong, very wrong before.

Here’s a complete guide to all the predictions gone wrong >

