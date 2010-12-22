Contrary To rumours Katie Couric Is Not Negotiating A Pay Cut

With the end nearing on Katie Couric’s five-year, $15 million contract, Bloomberg reported that if Couric wants to stay at CBS, she would have to take a pay cut.



Not so, a source close to Couric tells the Wrap. The source says that the CBS news anchor has not agreed to a pay cut from CBS, or even entered into negotiations about renewing her contract.

A wide range of outlets, including CNN and NBC and MSNBC have expressed interest in Couric, the source said. Relations with CBS are “very amicable” and she has no immediate plans to leave.

So business as usual…at least until next May when Couric’s contract expires.

