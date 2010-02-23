EXCLUSIVE: Everyone Laughs When Warren Buffett Tells A Joke At Lunch

Buffett and Salida Capital at lunch

Nine money managers from Salida Capital paid $1.7 million to have steak with Warren Buffett today.We figure it had to be one of the greatest lunches of all time.



We were sitting at a table not too far away and heard roars of laughter coming from the gentlemen and (from the sound of it) lady guests.

Here’s a video of Buffett telling the bunch a joke. Whatever the joke was, all we know is it required two different upward hand motions.

On a scale of not to funny, this joke must have been off-the-charts hilarious, as evidenced by the guy in front of Buffett, who looks like he’s violently sneezing after the joke’s climax.

Do you have a guess as to what the joke was? Enter it in the comments.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.