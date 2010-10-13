People Would Rather Work For Sarah Palin Than Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Ludovic Toinel

Who would you rather work for, Donald Trump or Sarah Palin?Adecco, an HR solutions company, polled 1,000 employees asking them just that. Participants picked three people they’d most like to have as their boss out of 13 listed celebrities and famous CEOs. One alternative CEO could be selected as well.



Not surprisingly, Oprah ranked number one. But Mark Zuckerberg placed surprisingly low, beating out only Simon Cowell, Tony Hayward and Joe Torre. Even Sarah Palin received more votes than the Facebook CEO.

Here’s the chart with Adecco’s results:

Photo: www.adecco.com

