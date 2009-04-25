Everyone Wants To Be Twitter And Hulu

We’re hard-pressed to come up with two companies that are setting the Web’s current design agenda more than Twitter, the red-hot messaging/microblogging startup, and Hulu, the Web video site owned by NBC and Fox.

Web video sites are obsessed with Hulu. For instance, check out Google’s (GOOG) new YouTube player for full-length movies, or Major League Baseball’s new Web video clip viewer, and Hulu’s influence is obvious. (If it isn’t, take our word for it: We spent an hour each week this spring in MLB.com’s product meetings. Hulu has a lot of fans.)

Web sites with “conversation” are obsessed with Twitter. Facebook’s new layout and message-posting features are obviously aping Twitter. (Since Twitter turned down the opportunity to be a Facebook subsidiary.) And many startups are basing their entire companies on Twitter’s infrastructure, such as StockTwits or Musebin. Short and sweet is today’s thing.

This is good. There’s nothing wrong with borrowing design and feature cues, especially if they’re good. Hulu looks great, and more importantly, it’s an amazing experience for users. And Twitter’s short messages are fun, efficient, and effective.

Any better examples? Or counter-examples? Let us know.

