Lots Of People Want The Labor Leadership Spill To Be Over In Time To Watch The Footy

After weeks of intense speculation and acres of newspaper space, the Labor Government will tonight vote on whether to replace Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Labor will meet at 7pm, ahead of the State of Origin kick-off at 7.55pm.

Here’s what people are saying:


https://twitter.com/ArthurJWatts/statuses/349774664970670081





https://twitter.com/matstevo/statuses/349785080757092352


https://twitter.com/SamuelMullins/statuses/349773617908822017




