Lots Of People Want The Labor Leadership Spill To Be Over In Time To Watch The Footy

After weeks of intense speculation and acres of newspaper space, the Labor Government will tonight vote on whether to replace Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Labor will meet at 7pm, ahead of the State of Origin kick-off at 7.55pm.

Here’s what people are saying:

KEEP IT SHORT THIS TIME KEV, WE GOT A GAME TO GET TO#spill #origin — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 26, 2013





https://twitter.com/ArthurJWatts/statuses/349774664970670081



Political State of Origin Vic v Qld kicks off tonight – Can Gillard make it a clean sweep of 3 out of 3? #auspol — Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) June 26, 2013





View from the ABC cameraman… Only a Victorian would choose State of Origin night to call a leadership spill. #origin #spill — Julia Holman (@JulesHolman) June 26, 2013





Only a Victorian would call a leadership ballot on Origin night. #auspol — Kerrie Yaxley (@KerrieYaxley) June 26, 2013





Did Julia Gillard call the leadership spill tonight because she knew Kevin Rudd will be watching the State of Origin??? #auspoll #spill — Stephen Fenech (@StephenFenech) June 26, 2013





https://twitter.com/matstevo/statuses/349785080757092352



Lol putting a ballot on the same time as the Origin. Stupid Australian Government. No one will care. #UPTHEBLUES — Maddie Reid (@MaddieJayne95) June 26, 2013





https://twitter.com/SamuelMullins/statuses/349773617908822017



At 7:01 it all becomes clear this was simply a PR campaign to prove government is as cool as footy. #spill #ruddmentum #auspol — Mike (@mmmmmike) June 26, 2013





Labor is doing its best to lose Western Sydney. A #spill on State of Origin night??? — Craig Wilson (@mediahunter) June 26, 2013





Obviously Labor are unfit to run our country. What Australian would hold a vote on an Origin night!? #auspol — Mitchell Varlow (@mitchvarlow) June 26, 2013





Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.