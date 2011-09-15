"EVERYONE WANTS IN": Union Square Ventures Is Raising Another $200 Million Fund

Union Square Ventures is raising a $150 million to $200 million fund for new investments, Spencer Ante of the WSJ reports.



USV is best known for its hugely successful bets on Zynga and Twitter. It also invested in other hits, including Indeed.com and StackOverflow.

Lots of VC firms are having trouble raising funds lately, but not USV.

“They just have to call their [investors], and that’s all the marketing that they have to do,” one investor told Ante. “Everyone wants in.”

