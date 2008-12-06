Suddenly Everyone Wants A Microsoft-Yahoo Search Deal -- So Where Is It? (YHOO)

Quick question: Why the hell isn’t there a Microsoft-Yahoo search deal yet?



At Web 2.0 a month ago, then CEO Jerry Yang said he was “open minded” about such a deal.

Earlier this week, Yahoo board member Carl Icahn reitierated his desire for the deal.

And today Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer told the WSJ: “I think a search deal makes great sense for Microsoft, and Yahoo, and I think I’ve been very open about that.”

That makes everybody. But asked if are any talks between the companies right now, Steve said, “The answer is no.”

See Also:

Lu: It’ll Be Back To Basics For Microsoft Online (MSFT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.