How To Figure Out A Dream To Chase

Photo: Pottery Barn Part Deux
Some people are fortunate enough to know what they’ve always wanted to become. They were the kids in school that said “I want to be a doctor,” and are now running a clinic. What about the rest of us? According to The Bureau of labour Statistics, the average professional holds 14 jobs by the time they turn 40. Nearly half of all adults aren’t happy with their careers.
The number one piece of advice all successful people give is to do what you love. Take Steve Jobs’ Stanford University commencement speech: “You’ve got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
Good advice, if you know what you love. The truth is, most people never discover what they are really passionate about. Most people settle for “good enough.” If you aspire for more, Brian Kim, author of “How To Finally Find What You Love To Do And Get Paid Doing It” offers a few ways to start figuring yourself out.
Uninterrupted, unplugged, time.
Brian Kim, author of 'How To Finally Find What You Love To Do And Get Paid Doing It' writes, 'You just have to sit down and decide. The answer is already within you. You just have to dig it up and avoid procrastinating. Your brain has absorbed all sorts of information and experiences and it has the answer ready to be unravelled.'
Literally list everything from shopping to...whatever.
To figure out your interests, Kim suggests asking yourself the following questions:
- If you went in a bookstore, which section do you naturally gravitate toward?
- What do you spend most of your time doing?
- What do you look forward to doing?
- What did people praise you on doing?
Writing down your answers allows you to make connections you haven't thought of before. People are visual creatures; this process also frees up room in your brain.
Clear questions lead to clear answers. Kim likens this to a maths equation. If you ask what 6 x 6 is, the answer is obvious (36).
Instead of just asking, 'what do I enjoy,' Kim says, 'Try asking something more specific like, What would I love to do on a daily basis utilising both my skills and interests that will add significant value to people?'
Kim says, 'By focusing and harnessing all your power, energy, time, focus, thinking, etc. on one goal, you will be amazed at how deep and quickly you can accomplish that. Just as you steady a magnifying glass on a single object, with the hot burning sun rays analogous to your desire, focus, power, energy, time, etc, you will make an impact. '
Does your answer give you hope, make you excited, and you can't stop talking about it?
To know if you've stumbled across your long lost love, trust your gut.
Says Kim, 'You have to have no reservations about it. If you feel the slightest doubt that it's not your passion, then it's not. You must hunger to overcome any obstacles to pursue your passion.'
Taking action is a whole other story, says Kim. 'Most people get to this stage but don't act and it doesn't make any difference in their lives.'
Tons of people have ideas, hopes and dreams. Few people have the courage to act on them. It's the action part, the risk-taking, that separates successful people who love their jobs from everyone else.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.